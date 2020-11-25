Started the mass filtration in Hajdúböszörmény

In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, a mass screening of educators working in social and health care institutions in the country raising children under the age of 14 has recently begun. In Hajdúböszörmény, almost 300 employees are entitled to state-funded sampling, according to a statement from the municipality.

So far, half of the workers have used the opportunity. The good news is that there were no positive results. Managers and employees of state-sponsored screening institutions are asked to take the opportunity to take samples to increase security and protect our communities.