Next year, the one-day motorway sticker will be introduced in Hungary

Economy
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Next year, the one-day motorway sticker will be introduced in Hungary

Construction and Transport Minister János Lázár pointed out at his annual committee hearing on Monday that the 24-hour motorway sticker will be introduced from March 1, which will cost HUF 5,150 (EUR 13.69), reports hvg.hu.

In the D1 (passenger car) category, the 10-day sticker will be HUF 6,400 (EUR 16.84), the monthly sticker will be HUF 10,360 (EUR 27.55), and the annual sticker will be HUF 57,260 (EUR 152.25). The county sticker in category D1 will cost HUF 6,600 (EUR 17.55).

Due to an EU regulation, the member states must provide daily highway stickers for cars and trucks from March 25, 2024.

Related Posts

In the summer season, 33 million people flew on Wizz Air flights

Bácsi Éva

The Vörösmarty Square Christmas Market in Budapest Opened With Unusually High Prices

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Next year, the one-day motorway sticker will be introduced in Hungary

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *