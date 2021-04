Lightning struck a house on Tuesday afternoon in Konyár, Csillagváros Street. In one of the rooms in the house, a bed and the power line were burning, so the fire was extinguished by the owner of the house before the firefighters arrived, the county disaster management said.

On behalf of the units, professional and cognitive volunteers from Berettyóújfalu intervened, inspected and ventilated the building. The family living in the house moved temporarily to stay with relatives.

debreceninap.hu