The automotive and vehicle industry event, Debrecen Drive, returns to Debrecen

From May 23 to 25, the Debrecen Drive automotive and vehicle industry event will once again take place in the area around the Nagyerdei Stadium. Spanning 50,000 square meters, it will feature a professional conference, vehicle showcases, family programs, and impressive cars.

Lajos Barcsa (Fidesz-KDNP), Deputy Mayor responsible for economic development, stated that Debrecen Drive, now in its fifth year, has become one of the city’s most popular events, attracting nearly 35,000 visitors last year.

He emphasized the growing importance of the automotive industry in recent years: currently, 247 companies in this sector employ more than 8,000 people. The vehicle industry has become a part of everyday life in the city — present in vocational training, university projects at the University of Debrecen (DE), and regularly featured at city events like Debrecen Drive, the Campus Festival, the Flower Carnival, and the Advent festival series.

He added that the industry conference always draws great interest, as experts review timely issues in the field. This year, the focus will be on trends in the transition between traditional and electric vehicles, challenges in cost-efficiency, the impact of tariff wars, innovation opportunities, and future green prospects.

Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, noted that technical training at the university has undergone a transformation in recent years, with 8,000 students now enrolled. While the faculty once mainly trained civil and architectural engineers, mechanical engineers, and technical managers, it now places strong emphasis on vehicle, electrical, and mechatronics engineering.

According to the chancellor, this year’s conference will also address topics such as electromobility, energy supply security, the role of sensors in transportation and vehicle manufacturing, and the control systems and legal background of autonomous vehicles.

Péter Miklósvölgyi, CEO of Debreceni Campus Kft., the event’s organizer, said that the spectacular opening show promises a unique experience again this year. On the evening of May 23, the Metal-Sheet Night Drive — led by Zoltán Szujó — will kick off Hungary’s largest vehicle industry festival with breathtaking show elements and increasingly thrilling stunts.

The Debrecen Drive program offers excitement for all age groups: with more than 250 showroom cars and about 800 different vehicles, visitors can enjoy interactive demonstrations, spectacular shows, and exciting family activities. Children will also get a glimpse into the world of Formula 1 through the Schaeffler Mini Drive.

