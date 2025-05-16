The landmark agreement between the University of Debrecen and South Dakota State University opens a new era in agricultural education

The cooperation agreement between the University of Debrecen and South Dakota State University marks a new era in the history of the Hungarian institution – declared Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University of Debrecen, at the signing ceremony. The agreement, which establishes a joint degree program, was signed on Thursday with the participation of the rector of South Dakota State University and the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Hungary.

“The University of Debrecen thrives on collaborative systems, but there are certain partnerships that are particularly defining for the future. The cooperation between the University of Debrecen (DE) and South Dakota State University (SDSU) is such a milestone – not only for our university, but for Hungary as a whole. I am especially pleased that this agreement strengthens one of our strategic fields: agricultural sciences. I believe both institutions can learn a great deal from each other, and together we can contribute to solving global agricultural challenges,” said Szilvássy. He also noted that talks have already begun in several other areas.

The BSc program in Precision Agriculture Engineering launched in 2023 at the Faculty of Agricultural, Food Science and Environmental Management is unique not only in Hungary, but in Europe as well. The curriculum is fully based on precision agricultural technologies and is accredited in both Hungarian and English.

Dennis Hedge, Provost of SDSU, emphasized that this partnership offers a solid foundation for advancing a new sector in agriculture.

“Precision agriculture – which maximizes productivity and promotes sustainability – will play an even greater role in the future. Our cooperation includes best practices, data-driven, Big Data and robotics-supported agricultural technologies. We aim to elevate this partnership to the highest level. Both our students and faculty will benefit from the exchange of perspectives, leading to innovation and discovery. I believe this is the first of many celebrations together,” said Hedge.

According to Endre Harsányi, Vice Rector for Agricultural and Food Science Development at the University of Debrecen, this joint degree in precision agriculture is not only significant in terms of science and education but also represents a progressive response to global challenges.

“This collaboration includes everything we expect from 21st-century higher education and research: internationalism, innovation, practical orientation, and a commitment to sustainability. The future of agriculture depends on how intelligently and responsibly we use available technologies. Universities – and especially today’s students who will be tomorrow’s decision-makers – play a key role in this process. This program will enable them to combine the knowledge of two continents to become the agri-leaders of the future,” Harsányi stressed.

István Jakab, Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, highlighted the importance of cross-border cooperation in addressing agricultural challenges. He emphasized that precision agriculture students are not only acquiring technical knowledge but also a new way of thinking essential for problem-solving.

“This cooperation yields tangible results for students, educators, and the agricultural sector as a whole. It provides real tools and skills for the next generation of agricultural professionals. I thank the university leaders who believe in the freedom of education, science, and innovation,” added Robert Palladino, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Hungary. “This partnership is an investment in agricultural prosperity and will lay the foundation for future collaborations.”

Boglárka Illés, State Secretary for Bilateral Relations at Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, pointed out that this agreement is a clear reflection of the University of Debrecen’s dedication to science. She noted that the program holds enormous potential in promoting climate resilience, innovative soil management solutions, productivity, and sustainability.

“This inter-university agreement is a bridge built on knowledge, experience, and trust in the future. In today’s rapidly changing world, where only change is constant, well-educated, open-minded young people are the key to navigating and growing. The DE-SDSU cooperation provides a unique opportunity for the next generation through cross-border knowledge transfer, joint research, and student mobility,” added Oszkár Ökrös, Deputy State Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Béla Kocsy, Agricultural and Food Industry Attaché at the Hungarian Embassy in Washington, said the agreement is the result of the dedicated work of committed leaders and faculty at both institutions. “It’s time to make agriculture great again,” he concluded.

Under the agreement, precision agriculture engineering students at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Agricultural, Food Science and Environmental Management will complete their first three semesters in Debrecen, following a joint curriculum developed with SDSU. During the fourth and fifth semesters, they will continue their studies either online or in person at SDSU’s Brookings campus, according to the U.S. educational model. In the sixth and seventh semesters, students will return to Debrecen to complete both the BSc in Precision Agriculture Engineering and the requirements of SDSU’s B.S. degree in precision agriculture.

(unideb.hu)