Facade elements endangered road traffic in Debrecen

The decorative elements of the third-floor facade of a condominium fell on Tuesday morning in Vásáry István Street in Debrecen, the county disaster management announced.

The professional firefighters of Debrecen intervened and removed the elements endangering the road traffic with the help of a mechanical sliding ladder and hand tools.

Papp-Kunkli Nóra needle. Lt. Gen.’s report reveals that a tree branch split yesterday morning in Bethlen Street, Debrecen. The professional firefighters in Debrecen removed the branches through a ladder with a motorized chainsaw.

A tree fell from the roots yesterday morning in Debrecen, Dorottya Street. Professional firefighters in Debrecen intervened with a chainsaw.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate