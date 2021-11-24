The richest man in Debrecen donated HUF 20 million worth of food to those in need

The Master Good group of companies handed over donation packages containing poultry meat and Füstli sausage products to the Debrecen Charitable Board on November 23, 2021, with a total value of HUF 20 million. The event was attended by László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen; Deputy Mayor Diána Széles, Co-Chair of the Debrecen Charitable Body; Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász, President of the Debrecen Charitable Body and László Bárány, Senior, owner of the Master Good group of companies.

As László Bárány Sr. said, it is slowly becoming a tradition for Master Good to express his commitment to the city of Debrecen and those in need in the city as Christmas approaches. It’s good to give, and with this donation, the company is once again signaling that it is paying attention to those in need, where a package of food made from poultry products can mean a lot to feed the family. The total value of the company’s donation was HUF 10 million last year, and this year it is twice HUF 20 million. László Bárány indicated that Master Good will continue to think of those in need in Debrecen in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

In connection with the donation, László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, emphasized that the pandemic defines our daily lives, settles on our souls, and we may even become victims, but we must live with this situation for a relatively long time. So it feels especially good to have families, businesses that are able to provide a little spiritual help, a little support to those in need during this difficult time. László Papp thanked the Bárány family, which exemplifies social responsibility and supports the city’s sports life as a patron, for the fact that at the beginning of the Advent period it was generous, with excellent poultry products, to help many Debrecen families prepare for Christmas. The mayor also thanked the Debrecen Charitable Board for helping to distribute the donation to families.

Deputy Mayor Diánles Széles, co-chair of the Debrecen Charitable Body, also greeted the representatives of the member organizations of the body and the volunteers who take part in the mentioned work and deliver the food packages to those in need in a few hours. As Diána Széles emphasized, with the value of HUF 20 million, the most significant receipt of the donation of the Debrecen Charitable Body in one lot in the last six years is now. Last year, the Bárány family helped the city with a total donation of HUF 20 million, as they had a food donation of HUF 10 million and a donation of HUF 10 million to the City of Debrecen Aid Fund. The 4,500 packages now received will go to those in need with whom the Debrecen Charitable Body cooperates every day of the year in the framework of continuous care. And the emphasis is on continuous care! Diána Széles also emphasized that the members of the Bárány family help the activities of the Debrecen Charitable Body not only with their offerings, but also – on several occasions – with their voluntary work.

Éva Rózsahegyiné Éva Juhász, the chairman of the Debrecen Charitable Body, stated that one of their most important tasks is to draw the attention of the members of the future generation, the children, to the importance of charitable work – in order to increase the number of helpful volunteers and donors. be a continuation.

The Master Good group of companies not only provides assistance at the end of the year, but also actively supports programs for the nutrition of children, their health and development, disadvantaged families, and people with disabilities throughout the year. The owners of the group – senior László Bárány, László Bárány and Péter Bárány – as owners and managers also feel responsible for the more than 2,300 employees of the group and their families, whom the large family company rewards in the form of a food package as the holidays – Easter and Christmas approach. provide them with support. The establishment of the Lamb Family for Families Foundation in 2021 serves to confirm this.

The offered packages are still on the day of the donation with the help of the member organizations of the Debrecen Charitable Body, the Family and Child Welfare Center of Debrecen County, the Child Protection Institution of Debrecen County, the Debrecen and Nyírség Greek Catholic homes, families in need and citizens in need.

Debrecen Charitable Body