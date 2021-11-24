Families Raising Sick Children Received Financial Support in Debrecen

Following a charitable donation at this year’s Zamat Festival, the Debrecen Charitable Body provided significant financial support to three families raising seriously ill children and young people at their event on Wednesday.

Péter Miklósvölgyi, the head of the festival organizer Campus Nonprofit Ltd. recalled that foreign students from the University of Debrecen (DE) cooked 60 dishes in 20 teams at the Zamat Festival. Of the HUF 500 revenue per serving, HUF 2.4 million was offered through the Debrecen Charity to help the three families, he added.



Sayed-Ahmad Mohamed, vice president of the DE Student Council, indicated that the team of twenty foreign students had three days of hard work at the festival. Charity is always an important aspect of international student events, so it has happened now, and this tradition will continue in the future, he said.



Diána Széles (Fidesz-KDNP), deputy mayor of Debrecen, co-chair of the charity, said they always try to help families in difficult life situations. This time, three families raising sick children will be supported with 800-800 thousand forints from the offer.

Before Christmas, they also want to send a little love, give hope and faith to those in need, and show that the city is there for them in difficult times, the deputy mayor said.



Éva Rózsahegyiné, the chairman of the charity, added: every year, month by month, there are more and more people in need and there are more and more people who can and who will help their organization. In this way, they can provide assistance to those who turn to them practically all year round, she added.

MTI

pixabay