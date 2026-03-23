Debrecen-Tel Aviv flights postponed due to the Middle East conflict

Wizz Air has postponed the resumption of its Debrecen–Tel Aviv route due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The airline had initially planned to restart the service on March 31, 2026, but the outbreak of hostilities involving Israel and the U.S. attacking Iran forced a suspension.

The airline continues to operate plans for other summer routes from Debrecen. Flights to Eindhoven, Netherlands, will resume on May 2, running twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, flights to Istanbul, Turkey, are scheduled to return in June, operating three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Deputy Mayor Diána Széles confirmed on March 10 that the Middle East conflict had interfered with the planned Israeli service, delaying its return. According to Wizz Air’s current schedule, the airline hopes to resume the Debrecen–Tel Aviv route in the fall, with flights three times weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Wizz Air has operated the Debrecen–Tel Aviv route since spring 2017, though it has been repeatedly suspended, first during the COVID-19 pandemic and again in October 2023 after a surprise attack by Hamas killed over 1,300 people in Israel. The route had been popular with tourists visiting Debrecen, with some flights bringing up to 100 passengers at a time, for example to the Aquaticum Hotel.

The airline is also expanding other services from Debrecen for 2026. Flights to Varna, Bulgaria’s popular summer destination, will operate three times weekly starting June 16, and London services will increase from three to four weekly flights from April 5. Additionally, flights to Cyprus will resume on April 2 with three weekly flights instead of two, continuing until October 24 before the winter break.

Wizz Air currently offers flights from Debrecen to London and, via Lufthansa, to Munich. The new summer schedule reflects the airline’s continued commitment to expanding regional connectivity despite geopolitical disruptions.