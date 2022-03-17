Viktor Orbán traveled to the borders from Debrecen

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held an inspection at the Hungarian-Romanian border station in Csengersima on Wednesday evening, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief, informed MTI.

In the company of Viktor Orbán, government spokesman Alexandra Szentkirályi, Sándor Kovács, Member of Parliament for the region, and József Kovács, State Secretary for National Information, listened to the report of police chiefs on the situation in the border and the steady increase in refugee flows in Ukraine.

After that, the Prime Minister got acquainted with the work of the volunteers working at the local help point of the Hungarian Red Cross, said Bertalan Havasi.

Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Zoltán Fischer