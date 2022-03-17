Food distribution is being held in a new location in Debrecen

On the penultimate Saturday of March, the Egy Morzsányi Szeretet Egyesület will once again invite those in need. Refugees from Ukraine to Debrecen are also welcome, said Andrea Leipzig, the head of the association.

The new location of Morzsaparti: Debrecen, Bocskai tér / Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 11:00 to 12:30.

This is the park next to the old Meteor cinema with a monument to the Romanian heroic dead. The location was changed due to the reconstruction of Petőfi Square. You can join the official event here on the community platform.

The organizers point out that on-site consumption is not possible.

Anyone who joins the program as a helper can do so in the following ways:

The organization awaits offerings, hot food, DURABLE FOOD, fruit, potatoes, vitamins, cakes in unlimited quantities;

Bakeries, grocery stores, butchers and restaurants in Debrecen are welcome to apply for cooperation;

Anyone who can bring food is asked to indicate in advance;

Volunteers who feel they want to do something for the poor are also welcomed with a good heart.

Cash donations can be sent to the association’s account number:

Egy Morzsányi Szeretet Egyesület;

Erste Bank;

Account number: 11600006 – 00000000-93568971

For information on in-kind donations to Morzsapartira, please contact morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com by 6 pm on Friday, March 18th.

Anyone wishing to bring their donation to the venue is asked to do so by 10.30am on Saturday so they can prepare everything for the start of the food distribution.

Leipzig Andrea

the head of the association