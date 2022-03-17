Hajdú-Bihar country participates in exciting EU tenders

Hajú-Bihar county wants to take part in the Interreg Central Europe tenders for the green transformation of industrial cities, smart villages, slow food tourism and weather extremes – it was revealed in the report of the general meeting on 16 March.

The panel approved the participation in Interreg Central Europe transnational applications. It was revealed at the meeting that the county’s self-government participates in several international projects and maintains cooperation with international partners.

Recently, based on the first call of the Interreg Central Europe 2021-2027 Program, Hajdú-Bihar would like to participate in several applications as a project partner.

Here is the list:

CentralBIC – Innovative Communities for Biodiversity in Central Europe

GreenIT – Green Transformation of Industrial Cities

More than a village – Developing a model for rural innovation ecosystems in Central Europe to support the transition of smart villages

ReST – Central European Responsible Slow Food Tourism

WEGROW – Weather Extremes: Improving the Resilience of Groundwater to Climate Change

The partnership to the projects has been approved by the board.

Hajdú-Bihar County Local Government