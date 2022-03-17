HUF 1 635 million will be spent on employment in Hajdú-Bihar county

The aim was to enter and remain in the labor market and to improve the employability of the individual. HUF 1,635,000,000 was available for these. The county’s employment project ends on March 31, and the general assembly’s report revealed what they had gotten from that much money.

The aim was to establish a county-wide economic and employment development partnership (Pact) that would provide ongoing advisory services, as well as to increase the county’s employment standards and employment.

The report states that

Most of the money helped the target group to find a job in the primary labor market by supporting training, wage subsidies, support for becoming self-employed / self-employed, reimbursement of travel and work-related travel expenses, housing support and the provision of labor market services.

1,650 people were involved in the County Pact, of which 165 people only in labor market services, 59 people in training support, 795 people in up to 8 + 4 months 100% wage cost support, 546 people in up to 90 days 100% wage cost support, 76 people up to He received 70% wage subsidy for 8 + 4 months, 27 entrepreneurship support and 4 housing subsidies. Of the 76 people who received a wage subsidy, 22 received the wage subsidy after a 90-day wage cost subsidy.

The Pact also spent money on this:

created a large number of entrepreneurial databases,

has attended a number of events on employment and economic development,

was also available on the website www.hbmpaktum.hu,

made an investment promotion film presenting the investment promotion strategy of Hajdú-Bihar county and the endowments of the county, and created the website www.hbinvest.hu,

launched the website www.hajdubiharitermek.hu in order to increase the demand for local products,

organized a job fair.

An additional HUF 5 billion 546 million will be available for the continuation of the work started, thanks to the successful tender of the Hajdú-Bihar County Employment and Economic Development Cooperation submitted in the TOP Plusz program, according to the report of the county assembly.

Hajdú-Bihar County Local Government