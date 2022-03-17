Hungary Preparing to Assist More Refugees

Hungary is making preparations to be able to assist more war refugees from Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Wednesday.

Over the next three days Hungary will be working on a plan to meet the challenge of a potential increase in the influx of refugees, Orbán said in a video message on Facebook. Citing reports from early Wednesday, the prime minister said that Hungary has so far taken in 429,000 refugees. The war is not dying down but expanding, Orbán said on his way to an army base in Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, adding that this brought with it the possibility of Hungary seeing an increased influx of refugees from next week. “This poses a huge challenge for us,” he said. The reason for the high number of refugees, he said, was that people were now having to flee the war directly. “We are proud that Hungary has so far been able to provide care for every refugee, and over the next three days we’ll be organising next week’s defence operation so that we can continue to help everyone in need,” Orbán said.

The government has said Hungary’s refugee aid campaign constituted the largest humanitarian operation in the country’s history.