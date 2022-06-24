There are already 12 confirmed people infected with monkeypox in Hungary, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) informed MTI on Friday.

In recent days, the National Security Laboratory for Dangerous Pathogens of the NNK has confirmed another six people with smallpox infection, bringing the number of cases diagnosed in the country to twelve.

The patients are all male, the youngest is 28 years old and the oldest is 43 years old, and most of them live in Budapest.

The general condition of the patients is adequate, hospital treatment is not required for any of them, and they are kept in their homes separately.

The territorially competent epidemiological authority conducts epidemiological investigations in all patients, including contact research, it was reported.

The NNK urges anyone who notices symptoms of smallpox to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Smallpox is human-to-human transmission. Symptoms in the initial stage include malaise, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by rashes, and blisters, which are typically on the face, and palms all over the body. The infectivity of the virus lasts until the blisters are emptied and the so-called scabs fall off the skin. In addition to close physical contact, the infection can be transmitted with some utensils, such as towels and bedding, and less commonly with coughing and sneezing. The disease lasts for 2-4 weeks.