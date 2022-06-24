The statue of Sándor Petőfi was put back in place

The bronze cast was lifted off its pedestal in March to be transported to the Hungarian Heritage Prize-winning sculptor Lajos Győrfi, who restored it in his workshop in Püspökladány.

The renovation was needed because over the years, excellent copper oxide had seeped from the statue into the original red sandstone pedestal and discolored it. The pedestal started to weather due to improper conservation. The work was therefore given a new, reddish-colored granite pedestal in Petőfi Square, which is also being renovated.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: Lajos Barcsa, Facebook