Those in need are waiting again in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention is waiting for the hard-working people of Debrecen with their usual free food distribution on the last Sunday of the month.

We invite our struggling neighbors to visit on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Debrecen, parking lot in front of the Transformer House on Ispotály Street near Petőfi Square

We indicate that we can provide hot meals for a total of 150 people.

The menu will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread as previously requested.

We provide pre-boxed food according to epidemiological rules.

Hand disinfection will be available on site.

We are also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, primarily DURABLE food, fruit, and potatoes. We are also looking forward to children’s toys and books.

If you want to help or provide support, you can call the following telephone number: +36 30 9841 963

By bank transfer: Unsolicited Attention Account number of the Debrecen Women’s Public Association: Polgári Bank Zrt. 612 00261-11059802

Please enter in the announcement: food distribution, 2022

– writes Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár, the head of the association