Within two weeks, the design benches will arrive on the László Holló promenade in the Tócóskert

The paving of the last bumps of the László Holló promenade and the placement of the street furniture (rubbish bins, design benches, “old type benches”, drinking fountains) are expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

The paving of the trampling in Angyalföld tér has been completed, and the construction of the resting area is progressing well. The Kishegyesi road car park is proceeding according to plan, and work has started on another section. Construction of the perpendicular walkway will begin soon.

debreceninap.hu