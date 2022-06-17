The number of monkeypox infections in Hungary has risen to six

The number of people infected with monkeypox in Hungary has risen to six, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) told MTI on Thursday.

It was written that a 37-year-old man from Somogy County and a 39-year-old and a 33-year-old man from Budapest were infected. All three visited the regional health care provider with symptoms suggestive of monkeypox.

The clinicians took samples in accordance with the procedure, which was sent to the National Safety Laboratory for Dangerous Pathogens of the National Public Health Center, where the monkeypox infection was confirmed and confirmed, the statement said. They added that the general condition of the patients was satisfactory, and the need for hospital treatment did not arise in either case. Infected people stay in their homes separately.

The territorially competent epidemiological authorities have started epidemiological investigations, contact research is ongoing – they wrote.

It was noted that this increased the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Hungary to six, all men aged 20-40. The NNK urges the public to see a doctor as soon as possible if they notice any symptoms suspected of having monkeypox.