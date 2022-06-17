Puppies and piglets were saved by firefighters in Hajdú-Bihar

Among other things, the disaster guards of our county were alerted to animals in trouble on Wednesday.

A puppy fell into a mine yesterday in Torockó Street in Debrecen. Firefighters took off the tops of the sewer on the roadway and set out to search for the animal. Firefighters were able to lift the dog unharmed.

A fire broke out in an outbuilding in Hajdúszoboszló, Kossuth Street. Professional firefighters marched in Hajdúszoboszló, extinguishing the entire flaming building with three water jets and hand tools.

A gas cylinder also exploded in the room. In addition to an agricultural machine, there were seven piglets in the building, the farmer was able to guide them out in time, and they were not injured.

 

