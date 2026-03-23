Five-car collision reported in Debrecen

A traffic accident involving five vehicles occurred in Debrecen on Hunyadi János Street, near Füvészkert Street, on March 23, 2026, at approximately 3:25 PM. According to initial reports, the crash was a rear-end collision affecting all five cars.

A total of eight մարդիկ were traveling in the vehicles involved. Emergency responders, including professional firefighters from Debrecen, arrived at the scene and are currently inspecting the damaged vehicles to ensure safety and assess the situation. Other authorities were also dispatched to assist with the incident.

At this time, no further details have been released regarding injuries or the exact cause of the accident. Traffic in the area may be affected while response and investigation efforts continue.