Route changes for bus lines 16, 23, and 23Y due to an accident

DKV Zrt. informs passengers that an accident occurred at the intersection of Baksay Sándor Street and Hadházi Road. During the police investigation, bus lines 16, 23, and 23Y will operate on alternative routes.

Bus Line 16: In both directions, buses will follow the Kassai Road – Hadházi Road detour. Skipped Stop: Baksay Sándor Street

Bus Line 23: In both directions, buses will follow the Nyíl Street – Kassai Road detour. Toward Júlia-telep: Buses will not stop at Homok Street, Hadházi Road, Sport Swimming Pool, Főnix Arena. Toward Doberdó Street: Buses will not stop at Főnix Arena, Baksay Sándor Street, Hadházi Road 92, Hadházi Road, and Homok Street stops.

Bus Line 23Y: Toward Vámospércsi Road: The route will follow Hadházi Road – Kurta Street – Kassai Road – original route. Skipped Stops: Hadházi Road 92, Sport Swimming Pool, Főnix Arena. Toward Doberdó Street: The route will follow Kassai Road – Kurta Street – Hadházi Road – original route. Skipped Stop: Baksay Sándor Street



DKV Zrt. thanks passengers for their patience and understanding.