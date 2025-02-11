The police issued a warrant for Beke Ivett, the well-known Playboy Bunny from Debrecen

On December 11, 2024, the Debrecen District Court issued a warrant for Beke Ivett. The busty beauty is being sought for forgery of public documents.

Dénes Dobó, spokesperson for the Debrecen Court, told the local government portal that the defendant’s presence is mandatory during the court proceedings. However, during the criminal process, the woman disappeared, prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant.

According to the indictment, in October 2023, the defendant was stopped while driving a rented car in Debrecen. When asked to provide identification and prove her driving rights, she handed the officers a driver’s license and residence card issued under someone else’s name.

The officer checked the documents in the central database using a smart device and discovered they did not match the defendant’s identity. The woman then revealed her real name, explaining that she used false documents because her driver’s license had previously been revoked.

Born in Zirc, Beke (Gerván) Ivett worked as a dancer and hostess before participating in the 2006 Playmate of the Year contest, where she made it to the top 12. She graced the cover of the August 2007 Playboy magazine and later appeared on the CKM magazine cover in 2009. Known as the “Hungarian Pamela Anderson,” she now manages and develops her own dance group.