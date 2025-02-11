Consumer prices rose by 5.5% in one year in Hungary

In January 2025, consumer prices increased by an average of 5.5% compared to the previous year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Tuesday.

Compared to January 2024, food prices rose by 6.0%. Among these, flour prices soared by 43.2%, milk by 25.0%, eggs by 23.8%, cooking oil by 21.5%, fruit and vegetable juices by 16.0%, butter and margarine by 15.5%, chocolate and cocoa by 12.9%, dairy products by 9.1%, and coffee by 8.1%. On the other hand, dry pasta prices fell by 3.6%, margarine by 2.9%, and sausages by 2.1%.

Service prices increased by 8.5%. Postal services rose by 16.8%, telephone and internet by 15.0%, rent by 11.8%, vehicle repairs by 10.3%, home maintenance by 9.9%, sports, and museum tickets by 9.0%, personal care services by 8.6%, and holiday services by 7.2%.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices increased by 4.9% over the year, with tobacco alone rising by 5.3%. Household energy costs rose by 0.2%, with pipeline gas increasing by 1.5% and electricity by 0.7%. Prices of durable goods rose by 0.8%, with jewelry up by 17.4%, new cars by 6.6%, and furniture by 2.6%. Used car prices fell by 5.5%.

In a month-to-month comparison with December 2024, food prices rose by 1.9%. Milk rose by 5.8%, cooking oil by 5.1%, coffee by 4.9%, chocolate and cocoa by 4.7%, seasonal foods (potatoes, fresh vegetables, and fruits) by 4.4%, flour by 3.8%, pasta by 3.0%, dairy products by 2.9%, and margarine by 2.8%.

Service prices increased by 2.2% over the same month. Internet and phone services rose by 9.9%, postal services by 6.0%, home maintenance by 2.7%, and highway fees, car rentals, and parking by 2.3%. Domestic holiday services decreased by 0.4%.

Alcohol and tobacco prices rose by 1.5% in a month, with alcohol up by 1.8% and tobacco by 1.3%. Fuel prices increased by 2.7%.

Due to end-of-season sales, clothing prices decreased by 2.9%.

