Trampoline park to open at Debrecen’s Auchan Store

The largest playhouse and trampoline park in Eastern Hungary will soon open at Debrecen’s Auchan.

According to reports, work will begin within a few days, and designers estimate that at least three months are required to complete the project as planned, writes Pénzcentrum.

The massive playhouse and trampoline park, occupying 1,600 square meters, is expected to open to children in May at the Auchan on Kishatár Street. It will feature inflatable castles, obstacle courses, and a trampoline park—a rare attraction in rural areas.