Hundreds of purple balloons soar in Debrecen to support children with leukemia

On Tuesday, hundreds of purple balloons brightened the sky in front of the Main Building of the University of Debrecen. With the messages attached to the balloons, children aimed to encourage and uplift their sick peers. The program, titled “Hear Our Wishes, O Heavens,” was held for the tenth time this year by the Leukemia Children’s Foundation, in connection with the World Day of the Sick.

On Tuesday morning, preschoolers, holding purple balloons, gathered in front of the University of Debrecen’s Main Building. They attached messages to the balloons, expressing their well-wishes and hopes for their sick peers, hoping that the heavens would fulfill them.

“At the Children’s Hematology-Oncology Department of the University of Debrecen’s Clinical Center, we treat around three hundred children every year who are suffering from leukemia, other cancers, or blood disorders. Feedback and measurements from our psychologists show that alongside the use of the most modern therapies, various programs like today’s play a significant role in the healing process. It is very helpful for the recovery that healthy children are thinking of their sick peers,” said Csongor Kiss, Professor and Head of the Children’s Hematology-Oncology Department at the University of Debrecen’s Clinical Center, and President of the Leukemia Children’s Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

At 11 AM, hundreds of eco-friendly purple balloons soared into the sky at the signal of Professor Csongor Kiss.

The “Hear Our Wishes, O Heavens” initiative, organized by the Leukemia Children’s Foundation for the tenth time this year, is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

“We consider it very important to raise awareness among children from a very young age. This program is a great opportunity for that, as preschoolers encourage their peers undergoing treatment with their messages. Since 2016, our foundation has organized this event every year. In addition, we organize camps for the children who are recovering, as well as for their families. We also provide financial support to families. Every year, four families receive special support of one to two million forints, and we assist several others with purchasing household appliances and fuel,” highlighted Attiláné Hetey, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Leukemia Children’s Foundation.

Preschoolers from the University of Debrecen’s Clinical Center, the Hearing Impaired Unified Pedagogical Methodological Institute, and several other local kindergartens participated in the program. Some children joined the initiative not with eco-friendly balloons, but with a bubble-blowing performance. The Bubble band entertained the children.

Purple balloons also soared into the sky in front of the Children’s Hematology-Oncology Department.

Parents of children undergoing treatment, as well as sick children and their relatives arriving for appointments, nurses, and doctors released their wishes attached to the balloons. The University of Debrecen’s Practice Kindergarten in Hajdúböszörmény also participated in the event.

More than 270 preschoolers, symbolizing love and compassion, formed a heart shape and sent their well-wishes with doves soaring high into the sky. The Leukemia Children’s Foundation hopes that in the future, many more institutions across the country will join their initiative, “Hear Our Wishes, O Heavens.”

(unideb.hu)