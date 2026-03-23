Snow or sleet possible this week in Hungary

Next week, cloudy weather will continue with occasional sunny periods, with the sun more likely to appear in the mornings. Showers may occur in some areas from midday, and isolated thunderstorms are also possible. The easterly wind may reach stronger gusts near precipitation zones. Daytime highs are expected between 13 and 17 °C.

On Tuesday, despite some cirrus and cumulus clouds, generally sunny weather is expected, though isolated showers may occur. The wind will turn northerly with occasional strong gusts. Morning lows will range mostly between 1 and 7 °C, potentially near freezing in less cloudy, sheltered areas. Maximum temperatures will be 14–18 °C.

Wednesday will start with sunshine among cirrus and cumulus clouds, but clouds will thicken from the west in the afternoon, with rain or showers possible in western regions by evening. Winds will shift south to southwest, with gusts in several areas. Temperatures will range from −2 to 6 °C in the morning and 15–19 °C in the afternoon.

Thursday, skies will increasingly cloud over from the west, though the east will still see some sunshine. Rain and showers are likely in many areas; east of the Danube, isolated thunderstorms are possible, while in the west sleet and snow may fall. Significant precipitation is expected in western regions. Southerly winds will strengthen in the east, while the northwest wind may reach stormy strength in Transdanubia. Nighttime lows will be 2–8 °C; daytime highs 12–19 °C east of the Danube and 6–11 °C in the west.

On Friday, mostly heavily cloudy or overcast skies are expected, with widespread rain and showers; sleet or snow is possible in the west. Northwest to north winds will be strong in many areas, especially stormy in western Transdanubia. Low temperatures will be 1–7 °C; highs 3–10 °C in the west and 11–15 °C in the east.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy or overcast, with rain and showers in several areas, and sleet or snow in the west. The north wind will be strong in many regions, particularly stormy in western Transdanubia. Temperatures will range from 1–6 °C in the morning to 6–12 °C in the afternoon.

Sunday will feature broken clouds with occasional sunny intervals. Rain or showers are possible, with strong north winds and gusts in many areas. Morning temperatures will be 1–5 °C, and afternoon highs 6–11 °C.

(MTI)