A woman collided with a parked car in Debrecen

The Debrecen police prosecuted a local resident on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a driving while intoxicated. According to the data of the investigation, the suspect was driving his car in Tiszaújváros on Debreceni Road on December 4, 2020 around 8 pm, when the police stopped him. The alcohol probe used against the driver indicated a positive value.

That wasn’t enough for the 63-year-old woman, who was behind the wheel again drunk again around noon on December 15th. In this case, in Debrecen, on a Kurta street, she collided with a parked vehicle. The probe was signaled again to the police, so the driver was captured and produced. During the proceedings, it also turned out that the Hajdúböszörmény District Court had previously legally banned him from driving until January 29, 2026, and the Miskolc District Court until June 10, 2021.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters performed the necessary procedural acts and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu