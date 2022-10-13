The heating is turned down after the last domestic Loki match in the Nagyerdei Stadium

From November 9, the DVSC will only heat the Nagyerdei Stadium to the extent necessary to ensure the preservation of its condition and to prevent the infrastructure from freezing – RTL Híradó learned from the managing director of Nagyerdei Stadion Üzemeltető Kft. in Debrecen.

The date marks Loki’s last home game this year when they host Mezőkövesdet.

It is expected that by the end of the year, they will not heat up anymore, and further decisions will be made based on the price offers of the energy traders. The only exceptions are those offices where daily work takes place.

A similar step will also take place in Székesfehérvár, where the Sóstó Stadium will be heated until November 14, because Vidi plays Kisvárda a day earlier. After that, the facility will only be heated up to the level of condition preservation. According to András Cser-Palkovics, mayor of Székesfehérvár, the continuation in January is questionable, because the energy costs are an unbearable burden for the settlements.

