A Hungarian relative of Grumpy Cat inspected the tree planting in Debrecen-Alsójózsa

Last weekend, the planting in Alsójózsa had an unexpected supervisor. Grumpy Cat‘s Hungarian relative also fits the known features – at least in terms of its facial expression – which, as a quality inspector, looked at the results of the tree planting in Alsójózsa over the weekend.

Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs shared photos of the tree planting. This is where the grumpy cat appeared.

The deputy mayor previously said about the tree-planting program in Debrecen that we are constantly planting trees in every part of the city, and now we are switching to an even higher level of protective afforestation. We will plant at least 1,350 pre-grown trees and 30,000 shrubs around the northwestern economic zone. This defensive fortification will serve to protect Józsa, Kismacs and Nagymacs.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: Ákos Balázs