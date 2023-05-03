Yesterday, the fire department intervened in accidents and fires in Debrecen

Firefighters were alerted to several accidents and fires in Hajdú-Bihar on Tuesday, reported fire chief Lieutenant Nóra Papp-Kunkli. Most of the cases avoided Debrecen, but during the evening one car ended up in the ditch on Mikepércsi út.

In Gáborján, at the end of Ady Endre Street, plant waste was burning on Tuesday morning. The professional firefighters in Berettíóújfalu extinguished the flames with two water jets. A truck overturned in a ditch near Derecske. The professional firefighters in Berettíóújfalu were alerted, who cut off the power and stopped the fuel flow.

In Mikepércs, on Petőfi Street, a car knocked down a telecommunications pole. Professional firefighters from Debrecen inspected the vehicle and removed the traffic obstacle. A tractor was completely burnt on the outskirts of Biharkeresztes. The professional firefighters in Berettíóújfalu extinguished the fire with two water jets.

A truck trailer overturned on Tuesday near Nyírgelse. The vehicle was transporting 1,200 poultry, some of which were killed in the accident. The Nyíradony professional and Szakoly local government firefighters were alerted, who inspected and de-energized the truck, and some of the freed animals were herded off the road. Because of the overturned trailer, a fire-fighting crane was also dispatched from Nyíregyháza, which set the vehicle on its wheels.

Two cars collided near Kaba yesterday afternoon. The professional firefighters from Püspökladány and the volunteer firefighters from Kaba inspected the vehicles and de-energized them. The ambulance service transported several people from the scene to the hospital.

A car collided with a motorcycle on Rákóczi Street in Újszentmargita. The fire department of the local municipality of Ekze carried out the power cut. On Tuesday evening, garbage was burned in four piles in Hajdúböszörmény, in the Kis-Bocskai vineyard. The professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény marched and extinguished the flames with a water jet and hand tools.

A car drove into the roadside ditch late at night in Debrecen, on Mikepércsi út. The city’s professional firefighters inspected and disposed of the vehicle. The ambulance service transported the driver of the car to the hospital.