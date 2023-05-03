A woman in the Hajdú-Bihar county caused an accident due to the influence of drugs

The police were alerted to a traffic accident on August 16, 2022, around 6 p.m. A car driven by a 24-year-old young woman crashed into the trees on road 4808. She was not injured in the accident, but she was visibly in a daze. The officers used a breathalyzer on him, which showed a negative value, so she was arrested for further sampling.

In order to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident, the police later assigned experts. The toxicologist determined that drugs were detectable in the woman’s blood, while according to the expert opinion of the forensic doctor, these could have caused the woman’s intoxication while driving.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Department conducted an investigation against her due to the well-founded suspicion of the offense of driving while intoxicated and the offense of drug possession. During the questioning of the suspect, the driver did not confess. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu