The police are looking for witnesses to an accident in Debrecen

The Debrecen police are asking for the help of those who saw the accident that happened last November on Kossuth Street.



The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

On November 24, 2023, around 11:00 a.m., a bus operating according to the schedule was traveling on Kossuth Street in Debrecen in the direction of Burgundia Street. In front of Kossuth utca 3, a car crossed into the bus lane, which caused the bus driver to brake. As a result, two of the passengers fell and were injured.

To clarify the circumstances of the accident, the Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who traveled on the given flight or witnessed the accident as a road user, report to the Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Department (Sámsoni út 149, Debrecen). You can make a report by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or at Telefontanú toll-free number 06-80/555-111, as well as at the toll-free emergency number 112.

(police.hu)