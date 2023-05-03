The main organizer of a gang that regularly smuggled illegal migrants to Austria was arrested

Last week, Hajdú-Bihar police and KR NNI detectives arrested the 41-year-old man from Eki, who was suspected of being the main organizer of a gang that regularly smuggles illegal migrants to Austria, in a coordinated operation. S. Csaba was arrested by the court on Friday.

In recent days, the Anti-Illegal Migration Department of the International Crime Department of the Emergency Police National Investigation Office (KR NNI) managed to identify a human trafficking organizer. The key to success was the coordinated work of the KR NNI and detectives and prosecutors from several counties. In addition to the KR NNI, the Csongrád-Csanád, Győr-Moson-Sopron, and Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters also took part in the investigations previously conducted in separate proceedings. Based on the obtained evidence, it was revealed that the same person may be the boss of five men suspected of human trafficking. S. Csaba managed the team whose members were organized for the illegal transportation of illegal migrants to Western Europe. Migrants who entered our country illegally were transported from the Serbian border to Austria by car. All five drivers arrested last year had a senior contact with the 41-year-old man from Eksi. A coordinated operation was organized to capture him, which was carried out on April 26, 2023, by the KR NNI investigators together with Hajdú-Bihar scouts and the staff of the Cívis Közterületi Támogató Subdepartment.

At the time of the investigation, the police seized all devices, telephones, and data carriers that serve as material evidence in the case in the man’s individual home. In addition, as part of asset recovery, a high-value car was also seized, which the man clearly bought with the money he received from crimes.

The KR NNI investigators produced S.Csaba after his arrest, suspected him of committing the crime of human trafficking, and took him into criminal custody, and then initiated his arrest, which was ordered by the Győr District Court on Friday.

The case is far from over, the KR NNI is investigating how many more members of the gang there were, and who exactly they might have been. Thus, it is possible that the circle of suspects will expand in the future.

police.hu