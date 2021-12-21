Deputy mayor and church leaders gave a speech at the fourth candle lighting in Debrecen

On the fourth Sunday of Advent, Lajos Barcsa, deputy mayor of Debrecen, Ákos Makláry, president of the Association of Christian Intellectuals, László Tóth, parish priest of the Parish of Debrecen.

In his speech, Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa pointed out, among other things, that in this “difficult” time due to the epidemic, the expectation of hope of peaceful coexistence is of special importance. Silence, attention to each other, the helping hand of charitable communities, and the active solidarity of all of us towards those in need. The family, the home, in the broadest sense, the fear and importance of our community must play a prominent role in everyone’s lives.

At the same time, perhaps even the troubles caused by a pandemic can have a positive effect if it all helps to experience real attachments. The realization of how essential deepened relationships are. After all, many times before that, many people lived in such a way that their real, meaningful moments seemed to be lost. The daily chase has often distracted us from our time with family and friends, but as life has slowed out of external compulsion, it is easier to find a way to stay in touch with our loved ones.

