In connection with the Christmas holidays, the parking order in Debrecen will be temporarily changed – DV Parking informed. According to the announcement, there will be a regular parking schedule on Friday, December 24, 2021, and on Saturday and Sunday on the 25th and 26th, free parking will be available for motorists to park their vehicles.

In underground garages, you have to pay for waiting even during the holidays, they warned.

debreceninap.hu