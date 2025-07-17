Community Tent at Campus Festival: Local organizations await festivalgoers with fun and informative activities

Campus Festival is much more than just a series of concerts. From early afternoon until late at night, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of activities across the festival grounds — and the Community Tent (known locally as the Civil Falu) is a perfect example of why this festival offers so much more than music alone.

Located on the entrance side of the festival area, the Community Tent brings together numerous local and national organizations. These include NGOs, civic associations, sports clubs, and educational institutions — all offering interactive and engaging activities designed to inform, entertain, and inspire festivalgoers.

At this venue, you won’t just collect flyers or listen to presentations. Instead, visitors are invited to participate in games, discussions, interactive workshops, and playful challenges. You can try your hand at activities simulating visual impairments, test your knowledge in quizzes about civic life, explore scientific experiments, or even learn about climate change defense technologies. Each program aims to create awareness, strengthen communities, and encourage curiosity — all within the relaxed and informal setting of a summer festival.

Some highlights from this year’s Community Tent include:

At the Campus Festival, the North Great Plain Regional Association of the Visually Impaired (Látássérültek Észak-alföldi Regionális Egyesülete) participated with interactive and sensitizing programs, including their adorable guide dog, Csino, who quickly became a favorite among visitors. Festivalgoers could try on special glasses simulating conditions like cataracts or light sensitivity and attempt activities such as target throwing to experience these challenges firsthand. Alongside games like tactile puzzles and coloring sheets for children, the Association also offered board games and discussions for older participants. Their goal is to raise awareness, promote empathy, and encourage volunteer involvement, making their presence a meaningful and engaging part of the festival’s diverse program.

The Agóra Science Center has been a longtime presence at the Campus Festival with their WATCH stand, showcasing interactive scientific tools created by high school students. These hands-on exhibits are designed to engage all age groups—from young children to adults—offering both education and fun. The center is especially proud that many girls actively participated in developing these tools and proudly stand behind their contributions. Looking ahead, the program is expanding to include not only girls but also high school boys, opening new opportunities for broader student involvement in the coming years.

At the Campus Festival, we primarily focus on promoting volunteering, so anyone—whether young or older—can inquire about the various volunteer activities available. We also present last year’s report, giving insight into our organization’s work. We create glitter tattoos mainly for children, but older visitors often request them too. Additionally, through a board game provided by the Hungarian Charity Service of the Order of Malta, we offer opportunities for peer support conversations. On the festival’s first day, mostly families and their children show interest in the glitter tattoos, but as the day progresses, more adults stop by to read our annual report or have a chat with us. Especially in the afternoon and evening, interest grows significantly, making this currently one of the most visited spots at the festival.

The Civilians for Youth Association (Civilek a Fiatalokért Egyesület) operates the Hajdú-Bihar County Civil Community Service Center, focusing on supporting the success of local civil organizations, foundations, and associations. They offer free legal, financial, grant-writing, and IT advice to help groups navigate application processes and manage required documentation. Their assistance extends beyond the county to any civil groups seeking support. At the festival, they engage primarily with younger audiences through creative, thinking-developing games and provide promotional gifts.

The Hailstorm Mitigation System of the National Chamber of Agriculture demonstrates the technology used to reduce agricultural damage caused by hail. Their presence also highlights how climate change is making it harder to combat extreme weather events.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate has been a regular participant at the Campus Festival for years, placing special emphasis on fire prevention and promoting safe behavior even under the unique conditions of the festival. Large outdoor events that attract big crowds present particular safety challenges, as warm weather, dense crowds, and occasional irresponsible behavior among festival-goers can increase the risk of accidents such as fires. Therefore, the disaster management team not only performs their traditional duties but also strives to introduce visitors to the basic rules of fire prevention and the importance of safe conduct through interactive and playful methods. With this direct, easily accessible, and entertaining approach, they aim to raise awareness, especially among young people, about protecting themselves and others, ensuring that the festival experience leaves positive memories not only in terms of music and entertainment but also in terms of safety.

Amnesty International has been a regular presence at the Campus Festival for three years, using this opportunity to connect with local residents of Debrecen, including those who might not encounter the organization elsewhere. Their stand features interactive human rights quizzes, wristbands, stickers, and a small exhibition showcasing their diverse activities in Debrecen over recent years — from roundtable discussions and street campaigns to protests and photo actions. Amnesty representatives emphasize that despite some fluctuations in festival attendance, they consistently find interested visitors who engage in meaningful conversations about human rights. This year, they also brought merchandise like T-shirts, with proceeds supporting Amnesty’s ongoing human rights work. The current featured design highlights issues around freedom and restrictions, referencing recent controversies over Pride events and hate speech regulations. Amnesty International’s presence enriches the festival experience by combining education, activism, and community connection in a relaxed festival atmosphere.

Through initiatives like the Community Tent, Campus Festival offers visitors the opportunity to engage, learn, play, and connect all day long. These programs show why Campus is not just about concerts; it’s about building bridges between people, discovering new ideas, and strengthening the local community.

So if you want to do more than simply listen to great music, the Community Tent is definitely worth a visit — you might just leave with new knowledge, new connections, and a fresh perspective.