People in Debrecen protested against making vaccination compulsory

The Mi Hazánk Mozgalom also organized demonstrations in several rural cities on Saturday.

A few hundred people gathered in front of the Forum in Debrecen.

The blackmail of working people by taking their jobs is unconstitutional, so in order to file a massive constitutional complaint, we have published a sample petition from the party’s legal cabinet for those concerned.

Our country is the only party that says that instead of making vaccines mandatory, we should talk about the real consequences of vaccinations. Let everyone decide their own destiny, after correct information!