This year, 11 people have died in Hajdú-Bihar county due to house fires

As the heating season and the holidays approach, more and more families are staying at home, and as a result, the number of home fires is also increasing. We cook more, we use more electrical appliances, which can all be a source of danger. Most home fires are caused by carelessness.

Various electronic devices are not designed to be continuously powered. If you are not using the phone charger or laptop charger, unplug it. The light strings used for the festive atmosphere should also be unplugged if we have already gone to sleep or left the house or apartment. In the event of fires, smoking is also a serious source of danger, and a poorly suppressed cigarette butt can also cause a home fire.

An open flame, a burnt-out forgotten Advent candle, can cause a fire in our home in minutes. This was illustrated this afternoon by a professional firefighter from Debrecen with a hands-on demonstration in the parking lot of a store in Debrecen, Kishatár út.

The container furnished for the room, in which an Advent candle remained lit, then lit up the tablecloth and small furniture around it. Firefighters did not resort to any tricks during the demonstration, they did not sprinkle the furniture or the pinewood with a burner. The small candle itself showed the speed and strength of the fire. Those interested watched in shock at the devastation that had taken place in the small “room”. Unfortunately, this is already commonplace in the county’s professional firefighters, as they have to put out more fires each week that could be largely avoided.

By mid-December, eleven people had lost their lives in a house fire in Hajdú-Bihar County.

Let’s prevent home fires!

Before and during the presentation, at the tent of the National Fire Prevention Committee, those interested could test their fire prevention knowledge with the help of tests. At the end of the presentation, smoke detectors were drawn among the respondents.

Photos: Disaster Management