Another Battery Company Appeared in Debrecen Labeled as an Energy Module Assembler

CATL would rent an assembly plant in Debrecen, which is slowly becoming a battery capital, which the investor did not even announce for a long time, even though its authorization procedure is already underway. Cells manufactured elsewhere would be assembled here, they calculate that BMW could be one of the buyers of the products.

On January 5th, it was published on the website of the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office that the industrial real estate developer Inpark Szigma Kft. is building a battery assembly plant in the Southern Economic Zone of Debrecen, in the vicinity of CATL battery factory, but in such a way that the name of the project does not use the word ‘battery’. It is called officially “Electromobility rechargeable energy storage (ELBUE) module assembly”. The investment was not publicized, nor was it officially announced until now. According to an article by Hajdú Online, the hall will be used mainly for storage, and only a small part will be used as an assembling factory. It is planned to start production at the plant on two assembly lines. The planned daily capacity per line is 675 modules, the combined daily capacity of the two lines will thus be 1350 modules. As they say, annual production is a function of the number of working days.

“This was set at 252 days for start-up and 330 days at full capacity. Full capacity can be achieved by gradually increasing production,” the document reads. The investment will be implemented in an area of ​​43.7 hectares. In the description of the activity, it is stated that “energy storage module assembly process, storage, and dismantling of faulty modules” take place in the building. Basically, energy storage modules are assembled from ready-made battery cells manufactured elsewhere, and they also deal with disassembling a significantly smaller percentage of defective modules in order to determine and define the error and save the cell core.

24.hu

pixabay