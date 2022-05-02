Bus drivers can be trained by DKV, they will be paid during the course

DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. is launching bus driver training, the company announced.

The training is free of charge and even includes a minimum wage, a cafeteria, and a wage supplement. Participants in the course and their families can travel on DKV services free of charge.

You can apply until May 31, and a valid Category C license is required to fill the position. PÁV II. and a decision or examination date is an advantage.

You can apply at the e-mail address hr@dkv.hu or on the company’s career page.

