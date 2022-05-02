An entire block of flats in Debrecen received a tree of May

Residents on Burgundy Street woke up to a heartwarming sight on May 1st.

It is not known to whom the message was intended – perhaps to the entire residential community – but the decorated tree will make any passersby or motorist smile for a while.

May tree:

The May tree is a symbol of the rebirth of nature, a symbolic prop known throughout Europe for the spring customs of youth.

May tree setup:

The most typical, traditional date for setting up the May tree was in the afternoon/evening of the day before May 1. Between the two wars, the serenade, the night music on May 1, came into vogue. In Nagykőrös, which girl already had a suitor, received the May tree on 1 May. Most often it was poplar, but wild pears, lilacs, and wild dirt were also found. Colored paper ribbons were hung on the trees. They were then given a serenade, which the girl was to receive by lighting a thread of matches. After the serenade, the girl went out and offered the boys wine.

This custom is still present in some villages as a living tradition today. Unmarried girls are tied to a gate to prevent them from escaping, and a tree decorated with ornate (usually crepe) ribbons is placed in front of the fence, to which small and larger gifts (drinks, gift packages, perfumes, flowers, jewelry, balloons, etc.) can be tied. It is customary for a tree to stand in front of a fence, but there may be competition between tree adjusters, in which case two or more trees may be in front of the fence.

In some areas, the alternative to the May tree setting is to tie the basket to the Mayors. It’s a big basket full of gifts and colorful flowers tied with ribbon.

debreceninap.hu / wikipedia