With the support of the European Union and on behalf of the Government, a new amateur video was made about Debrecen and the surrounding attractions in the county.

The half-minute video shows Hortobágy, Lake Tisza, the Déri Museum, the Center for Modern and Contemporary Art, the Agora Science Adventure Center, the University of Debrecen, the Hungarospa Hajdúszoboszló, the Aquaticum Debrecen, the Nagyerdei Víztorony, and also a Reformed Great Church of Debrecen.

debreceninap.hu