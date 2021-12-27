Christmas of the animals in the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

One of the most beautiful traditions of the Debrecen Zoo is the Christmas of animals, which was held on December 27 this year. Visitors to the festive event can see the sights of many residents and work together to make the monkey’s favorite delicacy, the monkey dumplings.

In addition to the animals, zoo foster parents who symbolically adopt them on this day also receive special attention; With its last event this year, the institution would like to thank the selfless support they have received, which has been particularly helpful in the continued professional care of some 900 residents this year, given the 120 days of forced detention and loss of income until 1 May.

At the foster parents ’meeting that opens the animals’ Christmas, the garden staff will report on all the run-off developments and changes in the lives of the animals that may have taken place this year from grants from adoptive parents.

debreceninap.hu