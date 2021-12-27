“When someone dies, I always open the window” – a tough message from Covid staff

Christmas messages have arrived from the Covid Intensive Care Unit at Gottsegen Hospital.

In the video published on the Facebook page of the Government of Hungary, a head nurse first speaks, who says that working in the department is not only physically but also mentally stressful. A cardiologist mentions terrible fatigue and strain, but, as she says, they always have a nice word or two for each other.

“Unfortunately, I think Covid is really like Russian roulette.”

– says Anna Nagy, the head nurse of the intensive care unit.

“When someone dies, I always open the window so that his/her soul can go.”

– shared the special practice of intensive care nurse Erika Kálmán, who asks everyone who has not yet taken the vaccine to do so without having to open more windows.

debreceninap.hu