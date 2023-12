There was a fire on the tenth floor of a ten-story apartment building in Debrecen, on Füredi út.

Early Sunday evening, the professional firefighters in Debrecen were alerted because clothes caught fire next to an Advent wreath left on a coffee table.

Firefighters extinguished the now glowing parts with a bucket of water and ventilated the apartment. The resident was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service due to the smoke.

(Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate)