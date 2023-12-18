An international meeting of pharmacists was organized at the University of Debrecen

The Presidium of the European Society of Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Hungarian Society of Pharmaceutical Sciences held an external meeting at the University of Debrecen, the XVII. They discussed preparations for the Congressus Pharmaceuticus Hungaricus and EUFEPS Annual General Assembly 2024. Debrecen will host the large-scale international conference, which primarily presents current research results in pharmaceutical science, at the end of May next year.

At the meeting, the XVII. Questions related to the preparation and organization of Congressus Pharmaceuticus Hungaricus and the EUFEPS Annual Meeting 2024 were on the agenda. More than three hundred people are expected to participate in the pharmacists’ congress and annual meeting with the cooperation of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen.

We are delighted that Debrecen will host the conference, as the Hungarian Society of Pharmaceutical Sciences will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The European pharmaceutical societies are also joining this program, so together we want to make this occasion memorable

– Ildikó Bácskay, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, secretary of education and further training of the Hungarian Society of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and EUFEPS board member, told hirek.unideb.hu .

At the spring event, the current research results of pharmaceutical science will be presented, and future educational and research opportunities are also expected to be discussed. Accordingly, the motto of the congress is Tradition and the pharmacist in science.

Ildikó Bácskay also reports that Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen, will be the patron of the congress, and Péter Nagy, acting director of the US Chemistry Coordination Institute and chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of the István Gróf Tisza University Foundation will also give a plenary lecture.

(unideb.hu)