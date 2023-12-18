Sauna Programs in Debrecen between 18th December and 24th December, 2023.

Wellness
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Sauna Programs in Debrecen between 18th December and 24th December, 2023.

Sauna Masters:

  • Monday, 18th December: Alexandra Cseke, Tímea Kovács,Donát Szűcs
  • Tuesday, 19th December: András Botos, Sándor Fazekas, Kinga Szalai,
  • Wednesday, 20th December: András Botos, Balázs Fejes,
  • Thursday, 21th December: Éva Boldog, Aalexandra Cseke
  • Friday, 22th December: Éva Boldog, Alexandra Cseke, Erik Békési
  • Saturday, 23th December: Kata Szathmári,Levente Kórik Bácsmegi
  • Sunday, 24th December: András Botos, Levente Kórik-Bácsmegi

The Squaticum Debrecen would like to inform their guests that due to the shortened opening hours on 24 December, the toasts will be held as follows: 13:00, 14:00, 15:00

Monday – Friday Programs (600 HUF/program/person) Intensity
17:00 Master sauna Soothing aromas – peeling
18:00 Master sauna Aromatic relaxation
18:40 Master sauna Refresh program ♦♦
19:20 Master sauna Good night! ♦♦♦

 

 

Saturday – Sunday Programs (600 HUF/program/person) Intensity
16:00 Master sauna Soothing aromas – peeling
17:00 Master sauna Aromatic relaxation
18:00 Master sauna Refresh program ♦♦
19:00 Master sauna Good night! ♦♦♦

Related Posts

Sauna Programs in Debrecen between 11th December and 17th December, 2023.

Bácsi Éva

Sauna Programs in Debrecen between 18th December and 24th December, 2023.

Bácsi Éva

Sauna Programs in Debrecen between 4th December and 10th December, 2023.

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *