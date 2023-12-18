Sauna Programs in Debrecen between 18th December and 24th December, 2023.

Sauna Masters:

Monday, 18th December: Alexandra Cseke, Tímea Kovács,Donát Szűcs

Tuesday, 19th December: András Botos, Sándor Fazekas, Kinga Szalai,

Wednesday, 20th December: András Botos, Balázs Fejes,

Thursday, 21th December: Éva Boldog, Aalexandra Cseke

Friday, 22th December: Éva Boldog, Alexandra Cseke, Erik Békési

Saturday, 23th December: Kata Szathmári,Levente Kórik Bácsmegi

Sunday, 24th December: András Botos, Levente Kórik-Bácsmegi

The Squaticum Debrecen would like to inform their guests that due to the shortened opening hours on 24 December, the toasts will be held as follows: 13:00, 14:00, 15:00