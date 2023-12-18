Sauna Programs in Debrecen between 18th December and 24th December, 2023.

Sauna Masters:
- Monday, 18th December: Alexandra Cseke, Tímea Kovács,Donát Szűcs
- Tuesday, 19th December: András Botos, Sándor Fazekas, Kinga Szalai,
- Wednesday, 20th December: András Botos, Balázs Fejes,
- Thursday, 21th December: Éva Boldog, Aalexandra Cseke
- Friday, 22th December: Éva Boldog, Alexandra Cseke, Erik Békési
- Saturday, 23th December: Kata Szathmári,Levente Kórik Bácsmegi
- Sunday, 24th December: András Botos, Levente Kórik-Bácsmegi
The Squaticum Debrecen would like to inform their guests that due to the shortened opening hours on 24 December, the toasts will be held as follows: 13:00, 14:00, 15:00
|Monday – Friday
|Programs (600 HUF/program/person)
|Intensity
|17:00
|Master sauna
|Soothing aromas – peeling
|♦
|18:00
|Master sauna
|Aromatic relaxation
|♦
|18:40
|Master sauna
|Refresh program
|♦♦
|19:20
|Master sauna
|Good night!
|♦♦♦
|Saturday – Sunday
|Programs (600 HUF/program/person)
|Intensity
|16:00
|Master sauna
|Soothing aromas – peeling
|♦
|17:00
|Master sauna
|Aromatic relaxation
|♦
|18:00
|Master sauna
|Refresh program
|♦♦
|19:00
|Master sauna
|Good night!
|♦♦♦