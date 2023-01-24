The Faculty of Law celebrated its recent graduates

The graduates of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Law and Government received their diplomas on Friday, January 20, in the Main Building’s Dísudvar. This time, 52 people met the qualification requirements in the full-time and correspondence sections of the law course, and 3 candidates passed the final exam in the master’s course in European and international business law.

At the ceremony, the dean of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Law emphasized that education is provided at all levels, from higher education vocational training to doctoral training. In addition to legal training, the basic course in judicial administration, the legal assistant higher education vocational training, and the LLM training in European and international business law, which also attracts foreign students, are decisive. They also provide the opportunity for further education, and the Faculty of Law offers special knowledge after graduation. The faculty’s specialized continuing education programs attract not only lawyers, but also representatives of other professions.

unideb.hu