New training at the Faculty of Agriculture in Debrecen

The Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen will be the first in the country to launch a basic course in precision agricultural engineering from September 2023. The new course also gives students the opportunity to obtain a double degree. Together with this, MÉK already offers eight basic and eight master’s courses, as well as undivided agricultural engineering and two higher education vocational training courses to the young people who are admitted.

The educational offer of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen (DE) will continue to expand in the next academic year. In addition to basic courses in food, horticulture, horse breeding, equestrian sports organization, agriculture, nature conservation, agricultural water management, environmental technology, and wildlife engineering, the Faculty of Agriculture also offers precision agricultural engineering training – unique in the country.

You can find more details about the courses starting in September of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management at the link below.

unideb.hu